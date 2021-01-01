What does it mean for South Africa to have Motsepe as Caf president?

The PSL is one of Africa's richest and most professional leagues, yet South African football has struggled to keep pace on the continent

While northern and western African nations have had lots to be proud about in recent years in terms of football, it's not been the case in the southern reaches of the continent.

And while East Africa has also not achieved too much success on the field over the past couple of decades, that part of the continent has historically also enjoyed a fair bit of power; in the early years of the continental confederation the likes of Sudan and Ethiopia were influential and from 1968 until 1988, the three Caf presidents were from those two countries.

The most recent CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad, also hails from the East African nation of Madagascar.

Administration aside, it's been clear over the past two decades - be it the Caf Champions League, the Confederation Cup, or the Africa Cup of Nations - that the continental power does not lie in the south nor in the east.

Whether it's Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane of Liverpool, Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City, or the likes of Didier Drogba and John Obi Mikel during their time at Chelsea, Nwankwo Kanu and the Toure brothers at Arsenal and Manchester City, or Samuel Eto'o starring for Barcelona, most of the biggest African global superstars over the past decade or so have been from the west or north of the continent.

West African sides have dominated the Afcon in recent years, while north African teams have done especially well in the Caf club competitions.

Dr Patrice Motsepe's first words upon his election as Caf president: "I thank my brother Gianni, for the vision and the encouragement of unity. We can only deal with the challenges of Africa when we are united."https://t.co/NkoCRqPzNt#CAFElections2021 #Motsepe pic.twitter.com/8HD54Ukq5E — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) March 12, 2021

For all our riches, sponsorship deals, massive TV rights packages, South African football has been lagging behind and has overall, in terms of participation in pan-African club and country competitions, gone backwards since Orlando Pirates won the 1995 Caf Champions League and Bafana Bafana the 1996 Afcon, at a time in which the Rainbow Nation was still celebrating our newfound democracy under the inspired leadership of Nelson Mandela.

In between there have been some embarrassing moments of failing to qualify for tournaments, and even the hosting of the 2010 World Cup failed to inspire a turnaround in Bafana's fortunes.

Currently ranked 13th in Africa, there can be little doubt that South African football has slowly but steadily been in decline in a period in which we have also had fewer and fewer players genuinely making a mark on the European stage in the way the likes of Lucas Radebe, Phil Masinga, Benni McCarthy, Shaun Bartlett, Quinton Fortune and Mark Fish did.

To be fair there have been some intermittent moments of promise; Bafana were beaten finalists in the 1998 Afcon and finished third in 2000, Orlando Pirates reached the 2013 Champions League final and lost in the final of the 2015 Confederation Cup.

It has however been left to Mamelodi Sundowns to restore South Africa's pride on the continent in recent years, although it's already been half a decade since they were crowned Champions League winners.

Article continues below

Most recently, it has been former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane who has boosted South African football’s status on the African and international stage with his exploits for the continent’s most successful team, Egyptian side Al Ahly.

So it's no surprise that it's the Sundowns owner, billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Dr Patrice Motsepe, who is set to lift South African football’s status further as he becomes Caf president.

Can he now be the fair, passionate and visionary leader of African football that the continent surely needs?