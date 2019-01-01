West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku demands repeat of Manchester United performance

The Hammers were impressive at the Old Trafford despite bowing to their 16th defeat of the season

defender Arthur Masuaku has urged his teammates to maintain Saturday's performance against as they aim for a seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men put in a decent shift at Old Trafford but Felipe Anderson's effort was not enough to neutralise Paul Pogba’s brace from the penalty spot.

The defeat stretched their poor run of results to four losses in their last five games which saw them drop to 11th in the league standings.

Regardless of Saturday's result, Masuaku who was on parade for the entire 90 minutes was impressed by the team's performance and wants the 'exact' display in their quest to achieve their target for the season.

“We played really well, everyone is frustrated about this game and I don’t even know how we lost this game. We should have won,” Masuaku told club website.

“I think everyone is happy about the performance and we need to take the positives and move onto the next one.

“Everyone is at it. In the last games I don’t think we played as we wanted as a team and today, from the first minute, we showed a great team spirit, played great football and if we want to finish the season well, we need to keep playing like this.

“We dominated long parts of the game, we played some really good football and had the possession, we had some good chances and we need to just keep going like this. If we play exactly the same way next week, we will win the game.

“Seventh position is not impossible. If we win the next game, we have a good chance to go to the seventh position and this is our target for the end of the season.”

The 25-year-old left-back returned to the starting XI against the Red Devils for the first time since January 29 and he is hoping to keep his place in their next game against on Saturday.

"The last few weeks I didn’t play as I wanted but this is football,” he continued.

“I just need to try to keep going, to train good and show the manager I am able to play.

“It’s like this sometimes, football. Today, I played and I am happy about my performance. I played good and I just need to keep going, that’s it.”

Masuaku has made 19 league appearances this season for West Ham, helping them to keep five clean sheets.