West Ham fan banned for three years for racially abusing Salah

The Hammers will offer the supporter educational sessions in an effort to reform his views, while also maintaining the right to extend his ban

A West Ham fan has been banned from football for three years after pleading guilty to racially abusing star Mohamed Salah at a match in January.

Bradley Thumwood, 48, appeared in court on Tuesday to answer charges stemming from a January 29 match at London Stadium.

After pleading guilty, Thumwood was given a three-year football banning order, fined £400 and also ordered to pay a victim surcharge and costs amounting to £125.

Thumwood was originally summonsed on July 27 after being identified by officers as the fan who was verbally abusing Salah at the game, which Liverpool won 2-0.

West Ham have said they will offer Thumwood educational sessions in an effort to reform his views, while also maintaining the right to extend his ban past three years.

“ is unequivocal in its stance - we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination," a club spokesperson said.

"Equality and diversity are at the heart of the Football Club and we are committed to continue ensuring that everyone who enters London Stadium is free to enjoy watching their team play football in an inclusive environment.

“The club works closely with Kick It Out and our fan group BAME Hammers. In conjunction with those parties, the club will offer educational sessions to the individual in question in an effort to reform their views, whilst reserving the right to uphold their indefinite bans, should those efforts prove unsuccessful.”

The Metropolitan Police's dedicated football officer PC Andy Sheldon added: "We do not, and will not tolerate hate crime of any kind at football matches and will take action against those who are found to have committed these kinds of crimes during games.

"We are committed to working closely with football clubs to identify anyone behaving inappropriately and breaking the law. We are grateful for the support of West Ham United Football Club and for their commitment to eradicating this type of behaviour.

"We ask anyone who sees or hears this type of behaviour to speak to stewards or police."

Salah and Liverpool will return from the international break with a Merseyside derby encounter against on Saturday.