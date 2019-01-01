West Brom sack Moore despite promotion playoff position

The club sit fourth in the hunt for a return to the Premier League, but a poor run of form has cost their head coach his job

West Bromwich Albion have sacked head coach Darren Moore, despite sitting fourth in the Championship table.

were winless in their last three games, and drew Ipswich Town 1-1 at home on Saturday to leave them nine points behind the automatic promotion places.

Overall the Baggies have won just four of their last 12 in the Championship, and their position in the playoff was not enough to save Moore, nor assistants Graeme Jones and Wayne Jacobs, who were also let go.

“This has been an enormously difficult decision for a Club which will always hold Darren in such high regard," West Brom chief executive Mark Jenkins said in a statement.



“He took over at a very difficult time last season and reunited the Club, a contribution that will never be forgotten.



“But we have made it clear from the outset that everything this season was geared to making as swift a return to the as possible.



“Unfortunately Darren has not been able to engineer the consistency of form and results to convince the board that this objective would be met.



“After discussions with our owners, the difficult decision to make a change was taken. Darren’s dedication over the last 12 months is not underestimated and there will always be a welcome for him at The Hawthorns.



“But we have to place the Club’s best interests at the forefront of our thinking and we must do everything we can to try to deliver the promotion we have targeted."

The Birmingham-born Moore made history last year when he took over West Brom from Alan Pardew last season in a caretaker role, becoming the first international to manage in the Premier League.

Though Moore led the club to an uptick in results, which included an undefeated April, West Brom were relegated from the Premier League.

Appointed to the permanent role to lead West Brom in the Championship, the club enjoyed a relatively strong start to the season and have been around the automatic promotion places for much of the season.

But since the start of 2019, West Brom have endured more mixed results winning four, losing four and drawing three in the new year.

Back-to-back defeats to and Leeds, both immediate ahead of the Baggies in the table, put a damper on the club's hope to secure automatic promotion.

Despite the struggles, West Brom remain seven points up on seventh place for a spot in the promotion playoffs.

West Brom are next in action on Wednesday against Swansea.