West Bromwich Albion

West Brom Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Last updated
Comments()
Slaven Bilic West Brom 2019-20
Getty
The newly promoted side's main aim will be to stay in the division and they have a few exciting opening games

Having steered West Brom back into the Premier League for 2020-21, Slaven Bilic will be looking to get off to the perfect start against Leicester City.

The Baggies' opening games include Everton away on August 19 and Chelsea at home seven days later, while they finish the season away to fellow promoted side Leeds United.

Article continues below

Their matches against local rivals Wolves take place on January 16 at Molineux and May 1 at The Hawthorns, while their traditional Boxing Day fixture is against champions Liverpool at Anfield.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Check out West Brom's Premier League fixture list for 2020-21 in full below.

    West Brom Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    12/09/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City
    19/09/2020 15:00 Everton v West Bromwich Albion
    26/09/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea
    03/10/2020 15:00 Southampton v West Bromwich Albion
    17/10/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Burnley
    24/10/2020 15:00 Brighton v West Bromwich Albion
    31/10/2020 15:00 Fulham v West Bromwich Albion
    07/11/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
    21/11/2020 15:00 Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion
    28/11/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United
    05/12/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace
    12/12/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion
    16/12/2020 20:00 Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion
    19/12/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa
    26/12/2020 15:00 Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
    28/12/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United
    02/01/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal
    12/01/2021 19:45 West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion
    16/01/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Bromwich Albion
    26/01/2021 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City
    30/01/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Fulham
    02/02/2021 19:45 Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion
    06/02/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion
    13/02/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United
    20/02/2021 15:00 Burnley v West Bromwich Albion
    27/02/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Brighton
    06/03/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United
    13/03/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
    20/03/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Everton
    03/04/2021 15:00 Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion
    10/04/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Southampton
    17/04/2021 15:00 Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion
    24/04/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion
    01/05/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton
    08/05/2021 15:00 Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion
    11/05/2021 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool
    15/05/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United
    23/05/2021 16:00 Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

    Close