'Werner is a very dangerous player' - Pulisic impressed by £47.5m star's impact in Chelsea training

The USMNT winger is looking forward to playing alongside the German striker at Stamford Bridge next season

Christian Pulisic has been impressed with Timo Werner's impact in training, describing the £47.5 million ($62m) star as a "very dangerous player".

Chelsea won the race for Werner's signature on June 18, as he committed to a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old found the net 34 times in 45 outings in all competitions for in 2019-20, solidifying his reputation as one of the most prolific forwards in European football.

Although the international is ineligible to play for the Blues until the start of the new season, he joined up with his new team-mates in west London last week, and has already made a big impression.

Pulisic is eager to link up with Werner in the final third after seeing what he can do on the training pitch, having already been convinced that he can slot into Frank Lampard's line-up seamlessly.

"He’s a very dangerous player," the Chelsea winger told the club's official website.

"I think he has some similar qualities to me and some of the attacking guys we have. He’s obviously very quick and very good in front of goal.

"He seems like a very humble guy. He wants to come in and wants to work.

"Playing against him has been a great experience and it’s going to be nice to have him on my team as well. So I’m definitely looking forward to that."

During his first interview for Chelsea, Werner revealed that Lampard's presence in the dugout was a key reason behind his decision to join the club.

“He [Lampard] was the main point," the ex-Leipzig star began. “We talked a lot about things like the system, how he wants to play and sees me playing, and how the system fits me.

"He is a really nice guy who not only told me what he wants from me as a player because he wants to help me as a guy."

Olivier Giroud has been the Blues' first-choice striker since the resumption of the season in June, scoring seven goals to help Lampard's side qualify for the .

Werner's arrival could see the Frenchman's time on the pitch reduced next term, but he is determined to fight for his place in the starting XI.

"Werner hasn’t been recruited to sit on the bench," Giroud told L'Equipe earlier this month. "But I will do everything I can to give headaches to the coach when it comes to making his choice."