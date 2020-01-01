Werner an alternative option for Barcelona & Real Madrid as Liga giants pursue Neymar, Lautaro & Mbappe

The RB Leipzig striker has been linked with leading sides across Europe and could be targeted by Spanish heavyweights if other targets can’t be landed

striker Timo Werner is considered to be an alternative transfer option for and as the Liga giants pursue the likes of Neymar, Lautaro Martinez and Kylian Mbappe.

Both sides of a fierce Clasico divide have their sights set on landing a proven frontman in the next transfer window.

It could be that multiple options are sought, with Borussia Dortmund youngster Erling Haaland another target said to figure prominently on Real’s recruitment radar.

Contingency plans are also being pieced together, though, at Camp Nou and Santiago Bernabeu.

In Barcelona’s case, they still consider Neymar to be their first choice, with the international having long been linked with a return to Catalunya from .

Argentine star Lautaro is another that the Blaugrana would welcome onto their books, with the 22-year-old having caught the eye at .

If neither of those signatures can be secured, then Real Sociedad’s Swedish striker Alexander Isak is viewed as Plan B, however, it is understood that several other goal-getters are being considered.

Werner is said to have been added to that list, with the international seeing interest in his services build by the week.

He has hinted that a move could be made in the next window, with the 24-year-old ready to take on a new challenge.

Much of the speculation to have been generated so far has seen Werner linked with teams in , with Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Chelsea reported to be mulling over big-money moves for a prolific presence.

Both could be left empty-handed, though, if rivals in decide that Werner would be a shrewd addition to their ranks.

Real are determined to ensure that another attacking focal point is brought onto their books, with Luka Jovic having struggled in his debut campaign at Santiago Bernabeu.

It is understood that the Blancos are willing to part with the Serb in order to free up funds and aid the pursuit of further fresh faces.

Barcelona are also eager to land another No.9 in the Luis Suarez mould, with the Uruguayan now 33 years of age.

They want to make sure that they are not left short, meaning that attention could be shifted from the likes of Lautaro and towards Werner if the market starts to move in a different direction.