'We're not thinking about Man City' - Dunk focused on Brighton ahead of Premier League title decider

The defender is happy that the pressure is off Chris Hughton's side going into their final game of the 2018-19 season

defender Lewis Dunk says that his side are not focused on their involvement in the Premier League title decider.

The Seagulls play host to defending champions and league leaders on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola's side going into the final day of the season with a one-point advantage over second-placed .

If City drop points against Brighton, which looks unlikely after already beating them twice this season, including in the semi-final, and the Reds win, the title will return to Anfield for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

Brighton are guaranteed Premier League football next season and, with only pride to play for now, Dunk told the club's official website: “It’s about us doing our own jobs, as a professional footballer you just want to go out and win the games you play.

“We’re not thinking about their title challenge, we’ve got a good week to prepare for the match and we’ll focus on ourselves and see what happens.

“It will be nice to go out and have the pressure off slightly this week, we finally have no pressure – I think that might have held us back in recent weeks, but it’s done now, and we’ve earned our place for another year.”

In their previous match on Sunday, Brighton drew 1-1 at , by which point they were safe from relegation after lost 3-2 to on Saturday

The 27-year-old continued: “We showed why we belong in this league, but in the second half of this campaign we haven’t produced that sort of performance enough,

“We have to build on this sort of showing next year – I thought we were excellent for the first half of this season, if we repeated that points tally in the latter half of the season we’d be near the top half of the table.

“We have to focus on that first half of the year, it shows it’s tough in this league, but we have things like that to aim for next season.

“We’ve got one game left now and it’s a big one – we showed on Sunday that although we were safe we went out and performed and put our bodies on the line."

In the other title deciding fixture, Liverpool play host to .