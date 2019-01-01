'We’re not just going in to make the numbers up' - Terry insists Aston Villa will be ready for Premier League test

The Villains returned to the top flight following their 2-1 win against Derby in the Championship play-off final on Monday

John Terry says will be ready for the challenge of returning to the Premier League following their play-off final win against .

Villa confirmed their place back in the top flight on Monday after three years away by beating the Rams 2-1 at Wembley.

Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn scored for Dean Smith’s team before Frank Lampard’s side pegged them back with a Martyn Waghorn strike in the final 10 minutes.

Villa hung on to secure their Premier League return, capping a remarkable turnaround in the second half of the season as Smith's men went from a side languishing in the bottom half of the table in March to one toasting promotion.

And Smith’s number two Terry believes that, when the new season rolls around in the top flight, the Villains will be primed.

“We’re not just going in to make the numbers up,” said Terry. “I think we’re prepared. It’s great that we have gone up, it means we get to keep the likes of Jack Grealish, John McGinn and all our top players.

“It’s Jack’s football club, he’s been here right from a boy and it’s just great to see.

“We have players out of contract and we need to strengthen to make the jump, of course, but if we add in the right departments, I’m sure we will be fine.”

Villa were relegated from the Premier League in 2016 at the end of a disastrous season that saw them pick up just 17 points.

The team began the season under the stewardship of Tim Sherwood, and the former boss oversaw a horror streak of 19 winless games between August and January.

Former midfielder Remi Garde was brought in to replace Sherwood in November but couldn’t mastermind an upswing in fortunes, and was himself replaced by Eric Black in March, shortly before the club’s relegation was confirmed.

The team won just three games all season, and finished up 22 points adrift of safety.

They will be joined in the Premier League next term by Norwich, who were relegated alongside Villa in 2016, and , who are themselves returning after a 12-year absence.