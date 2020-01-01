'We're doing it the Chelsea & Arsenal way' - Twitter reacts to Yobo’s Nigeria appointment

The Everton legend has been named as Gernot Rohr’s assistant after Imama Amapakabo was relieved of his duties on Wednesday

are doing it the and way, according to Twitter, following the appointment of Joseph Yobo.

The former Super Eagles’ captain was confirmed as Gernot Rohr’s assistant after Imama Amapakabo was shown the way out.

To some, Yobo has no coaching experience to be handed that role, while others feel it was a good call in the wake of the Premier League outfits naming ex-players in Frank Lampard and Mikel Arteta as club handlers.

We're doing it the Chelsea & Arsenal way. 👍👍. Congrats skippo of life @jyobo234, I wish you all the very best. Go and succeed ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xjpUgRpeXh — Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) February 12, 2020

Congrats Joseph Yobo. I wish you well. pic.twitter.com/XL6GJTaHEj — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) February 12, 2020

Joseph Yobo now Super Eagles Assistant coach? How? — Donfidex (@Donfidex2) February 12, 2020

congratulations to Joseph yobo on his appointment. — Bernard Monday (@bennito4m) February 12, 2020

The NFF communique announcing Joseph Yobo's appointment didn't even mention anything about a coaching badge or prior experience.



It's good having an ex-international back in the crew, but are things really done this way? — Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) February 12, 2020

Segun Odegbami talks about sacking rorh in place of Joseph Yobo 2 weeks ago if he was NFF president



Today: Joseph Yobo appointed as Super Eagle’s assistant coach



No coaching badge , No coaching experience



Are u seeing wat am seeing???

Nigerians are watching oooooo — akintesegun (@Naijafootball2) February 12, 2020

Joseph Yobo, I will talk about this situation shortly 👀👀👀 — Albert faithfulness Itohan (@iamfaithfulness) February 12, 2020

Joseph Yobo super Eagles assistant coach. You love to see it... — Emerald Archer (@Yz_Dungus) February 12, 2020

Joseph Yobo wants to Ole Solskjaer his way to the Super Eagles job... He's not ready and the ex-Eagles can't make it happen! — Olumide Mynder (@rednym) February 12, 2020