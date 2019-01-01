Wenger responds to Xhaka fall-out: Everybody has to respect Arsenal's values

The former Gunners manager has weighed in on debate surrounding the club's now ex-captain

Arsene Wenger believes 's core values must be respected as he responded to recent controversy surrounding Granit Xhaka.

The international has been stripped of the captain's armband at the Emirates after reacting angrily to fan abuse during the Gunners' 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in late October.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery deciding to replace Xhaka with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang as skipper and Wenger believes swift action was necessary to ensure the club continues to set the right example.

"You have to make as a manager these types of decisions," Wenger told beIN Sport. "You face the unexpected as a manager and have to make quick decisions.

"I think Arsenal Football Club is respected all over the world because it's built on values and everybody has to respect these values and the manager has to get them to be respected.

"Arsenal for me always had a touch of class and for me, football today in the modern era, has a huge responsibility on the way we behave, on the way we are examples or not and Arsenal is part of the big clubs in the world that has to show that."

Wenger conceded Xhaka's actions weren't ideal but stressed players under such scrutiny are in a difficult position.

"You have people with the passion, the pressure they're under, the disappointment they carry around, they sometimes have reactions you don't want but you have to remind people that the behaviour you want," Wenger said.

"I think Xhaka is an intention player, contrary to what I heard in recent weeks, and finally he apologised and that's what you wanted from him."

With Arsenal struggling for consistency this season under Emery, Wenger was careful to avoid criticising the club's performances but admitted that like any fan, he doesn't like seeing the side lose.

"I'm just a supporter - when they don't win I'm not happy, when they win I'm very happy," he said.

Having not managed in over a year, Wenger has been linked with the vacant position at and revealed he's open to talking to the Bundesliga champions.

Despite reports to the contrary, the Frenchman stressed he's yet to have any contact with the German club, who claimed a 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the on Wednesday.