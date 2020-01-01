Wenger: Bayern are the best team in Europe because Barcelona & Real Madrid are weak

FIFA's chief of global football development has argued that the FCB side of 2013 is superior to its current vintage

Former manager Arsene Wenger says that the “weak” state of and has allowed to become the best team in Europe.

The Allianz Arena side dominated the Final 8 of the during August. After easing through their last-16 second leg against , they recorded resounding victories over Barcelona and before edging 1-0 in the final thanks to a header from Kingsley Coman.

The 8-2 victory over Barca was a particularly noteworthy result and led to the eventual departure of Quique Setien, who was unable to inspire the Catalan side to defend their domestic league title.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, were not even in Lisbon, having exited at the hands of in the last-16 phase, adding weight to the FIFA chief of global football development’s argument.

“I don't mean to downplay the performance of the current team. Bayern are currently the best team in Europe. But that's also because there are no other big teams. Barcelona are weak. Real Madrid are weak,” he told Der Spiegel, explaining that he feels the side that won the title in 2013 were superior.

“Philipp Lahm, Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Toni Kroos. They had top quality in every position.

“The current team can still develop. Maybe it will reach the top level of 2013, but they are not that good yet.”

Another player in the that Wenger does appreciate, meanwhile, is striker Erling Haaland, who at 19 has already established himself a reputation for being one of the most dangerous finishers in the game.

The ex-Gunners boss added: “Haaland scores so many goals because that's just what he does. It's no coincidence. And he's a winner. You can see his desire on, his deep motivation. It must be interesting for BVB coach Lucien Favre to work with him, because a lot can come from him. And I think Favre can develop him very well.”

Meanwhile, Wenger is not planning a return to management.

“At the moment I am concentrating on my job at FIFA. I think this is how I can help football,” he confirmed.