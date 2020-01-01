Wenger admits he doesn't want Liverpool to match his Arsenal Invincibles

The former Gunners manager concedes the Reds finishing the season unbeaten isn't something he's too keen to witness

Ex- manager Arsenal Wenger admits he doesn't really want to match his Invincibles side from 2003-04 and go the entire Premier League season unbeaten.

The Reds have won their past 17 league games and have dropped just two points this campaign as they sit 19 points clear of second-place with a game in hand.

With 12 league matches remaining this season, Jurgen Klopp's side are closing in on a feat so far only achieved by Wenger's Arsenal in the Premier League era by going an entire campaign without losing.

When pressed on the topic, Wenger conceded Liverpool are capable of matching his Invincibles record and it's a prospect he's not exactly relishing.

"That's possible. It might happen, yes," Wenger said on beIN Sports when asked if the Reds can finish the season undefeated.

"I do not necessarily want it, you want always to be the only one that does something special but if I don't and they do it, I say well done.

"Records are there to be equalised at least or to be beaten and if they deserve it, you want it.

"They have been exceptional already because they lost only one game last year, they've not lost once this year, so for the remarkable consistency they've shown they deserve to be there."

While yet to stumble in the Premier League this season, the Reds did lose 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 clash midweek.

Klopp's men next face West Ham at Anfield in the league on Monday night before travelling to five days later.

Incidentally, Arsenal are one side that could ensure Liverpool are handed a league defeat before season's end with the pair scheduled to face off at the Emirates on May 3.

Other potential banana skins for the Reds include away games against and Manchester City, while their second last league match will see them host , who could well still be trying to lock down a top-four finish.

While Liverpool are on track to match the Invincibles, former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann believes the Gunners team from the 2003-04 season remains superior.