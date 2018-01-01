Live Scores
Manchester United

'Welcome back' - Solskjaer's return to Man Utd as interim manager a 'great decision'

The Norwegian has been installed as caretaker boss at Old Trafford until the end of the season, with many taking to social media to express their joy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been named Manchester United's new manager on a temporary basis and it seems that most fans are happy with the decision.

Jose Mourinho's successor was swiftly ushered in on Wednesday morning and will take charge of his first game as United head coach against Cardiff City on Saturday evening.

The Portuguese boss was axed two days after the Red Devils suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat at Anfield at the hands of Liverpool , leaving them 19 points behind their rivals in the Premier League table.

Solskjaer, who played as a striker for the club between 1996 and 2007, has been brought in to lift the mood at Old Trafford quickly and many on social media believe he is the right man to steady the ship.

Nostalgic messages aplenty, wishes of good luck and messages of excitement have been peppered across Twitter, as the Red Devils prepare for a new era .

