'We'd take another Sancho' - How Borussia Dortmund are targeting Premier League youngsters

The Bundesliga club have made a policy of providing a stage for young talent - add cashing in with some astute sales

are ready to raid the again for the next Jadon Sancho.

And they say the big-spending nature of the English top flight gives them an advantage in attracting young stars in the making.

Borussia lured Sancho, 18, away from in 2017 because the young star felt his opportunities as a teenager were limited as part of Pep Guardiola's multi-million pound squad.

But Dortmund youth supremo Lars Ricken says his club - and the German in general - can offer young players the opportunity to shine.

“Would we take another Sancho from England? Of course,” Ricken told Standard Sport.

“Our scouting department, not only in Dortmund but other clubs as well, although especially in Dortmund, they are so good and professional that we know each talented player all over Europe, maybe in the world.

"We know them and we have the financial strength to buy the players as well.

“Each club wants to find their own Sancho or [Christian] Pulisic. I think our supporters are very proud of players like Jadon Sancho, because he is a very young player. Each club in the world is jealous of us because we have Sancho."

The heavy spending of England's top clubs means few top clubs are willing to take a chance on young players - as illustrated by target Callum Hudson-Odio's situation at .

But German sides with a nose for a bargain won't be averse to selling young English talent back to the Premier League once players have developed.

“There are so many talented players we see in the youth national teams, the U17/19 teams we play against in Youth League, there we can see that there are a lot of prospects, very talented players," Ricken added.

“But unfortunately for them there is so much money in the market, so it is not easy for them to perform in the major league.

“The German teams have to find other strategies and, the young talented players are much cheaper than finished stars, we can develop them.

"You can’t forget the business side, you can make a lot of money with them sometimes, maybe when they go back to England. It is a very interesting market for German teams.”