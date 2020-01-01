'We will not lower our arms' - Kanteh upbeat about Sporting Huelva revival

The Spanish-Gambian born forward is confident her side will hit form in the course of the season despite a poor start this term

Fatoumata Kentah believes Huelva will discover their winning mentality in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola ahead of their first clash in the new year with Tenerife on Saturday.

The 22-year-old joined the Heulva outfit along with six other new players last summer but the Spanish outfit have struggled for form, managing three wins in 13 matches.

A 3-0 home loss to saw Antonio Sanchez's ladies suffer their eighth defeat in 13 matches this season on December 21, 2020 - a contest Kentah feels they were unlucky.

However, the Spanish-Gambian born, who had played 12 games without a goal, reflects over her side's disappointing start to the season, while assuring her side’s resolve to step up their game.

"In the first part, the first forty minutes, we have been dominating Athletic until that the referee gave the second yellow to my partner Peace [Efih]," Kentah told the club website.

"Then in the second part with less notice and more against Athletic Bilbao. We have tried to do our best but it has not been effective. We do not know how to take advantage of many of the occasions we have.

"For example, the penalty kick, we have had several corners that have gone to the second post and no player has entered to finish and at the end that shows on the scoreboard.

"We have many occasions, we don't put them in, and then they come to us once, or two or three, and they put them in. It's what we're going to try to improve for next year.

"The truth is that I started entering the eleven starter and little by little I have been going down.

"I think I have not been 100% say about my partners, and now the truth is that I look much better, I am entering little by little and I am happy because I have minutes and I help my team in what I can."

As they languish in 14th position on a 16-team log, three points and a place above the drop zone, Kentah believes they can avoid relegation from the Spanish top-flight.

"It is an important thing and what worried us at the beginning of the season, because we started a little bit worse, we were many new partners," she continued.



"We had never played together and the truth is that we have been improving day after day until today, and we will never lower our arms and we will continue to work like the warriors we are."

She will hope to hit the ground running in a move to rescue her side from relegation when Sporting visits Tenerife and Cote d'Ivoire's Ange N'Guessan on Saturday.