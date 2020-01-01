‘We want to win every game’ – Mahrez reacts to Manchester City FA Cup quarter-final progress

The Algeria international admitted the Owls were tough and his side’ focus was a key factor in securing them victory away from home

Riyad Mahrez has stated the desire of to win their remaining games in the 2019-20 season after edging 1-0 to advance into the quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s men have now won their previous five games, including a victory against in the and the League Cup final triumph over .

The international, who has been key to his side’s success, is delighted with the impressive run of form of the Citizens.

“It feels good, it’s never easy at this stage. We knew it was going to be tough because we were playing away and the pitch wasn’t great,” Mahrez told the club website.

“We also knew they were going to sit back and try to counter-attack but at the end, we won and we are happy.

“We have had some big games lately but our target was to win all the games and that’s what we have done and now we are in the quarter-final.

“We were focused in the same way we were at the Bernabeu and the final and we want to win every game we play.”

Manchester City, currently second in the Premier League and 22 points adrift of , will take on neighbours in their next match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“Now we have United next and we are looking forward to it – it will be difficult but it is the derby and it is so special but our target is to play well and win,” he continued.

“On a personal note, I’m feeling good and I know my teammates better and I feel very settled and happy.”

Mahrez has scored nine goals and provided 14 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this season.