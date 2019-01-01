'We should be fighting for the title' - De Gea not satisfied with Man Utd winning run

The Old Trafford keeper has set out the team's targets following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rejuvenation of the Red Devils since replacing Jose Mourinho

David de Gea says Manchester United are not satisfied with their eight-match winning run under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And the Spain goalkeeper says the rejuvenated Old Trafford side will not be happy until they have secured qualification for next seaon's Champions League and had a good run at success in this year's competition.

United, who face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 clash on Tuesday, February 12, have undergone a stunning turnaround since Solskjaer replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho in December.

But, with United in sixth place in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, De Gea told Sky Sports: "It's clearly a great run of results, but we are still outside of the Champions League places and we're very far from winning the Premier League.

"We're happy with the wins, but we aren't satisfied with the overall situation.

"This is a club that should be fighting for the title, but we are gaining in confidence, and we are going to try to achieve as much as possible from the rest of the season; winning games, hopefully getting into the Champions League places and doing well in the competition.

"It's impossible to win the Premier League. It was what we wanted before we began the season, this is a club that needs to win trophies.

"We want to get back into the Champions League places, which will be a difficult objective, but we have managed to reduce the points deficit quite a bit. We will fight until the end and if we stay in the form that we're in, we will win matches."

United return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they host Burnley after knocking Arsenal out of the FA Cup on Friday.

And De Gea, 28, who missed the 3-1 win over the Gunners as cup keeper Sergio Romero stepped in, credits United's improved defending since Solskjaer took over as a reason behind their confidence.

He said: "It's true that we had conceded a lot of goals in the first half of the season, and in the Premier League it's hard not to concede, but we weren't defending very well. We were giving up too many opportunities, but we've managed to control games better.

"We've had more of the ball, and have defended much better, minimising chances for our rivals, and we've won many games without conceding. This has given us more confidence and continuing in this way is the most important thing."

Article continues below

Of the challenge of facing a Burnely side who went unbeaten in four Premier League games before their FA Cup exit to Manchester City, the Spaniard added: "This is a team we know well. They are dangerous and we know the kind of style they will use against us.

"They like to put you under pressure with long balls, and they're very dangerous at set-pieces.

"They're on a good run of results but we're playing at home, and we're also on a good run of form, so we're fully confident of winning all three points."