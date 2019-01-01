'We played like beginners' - Mbappe slams PSG 'personality' after heavy defeat to Lille

While the club expects to retain the Ligue 1 title, their star man questioned their personality after a humbling away loss

Kylian Mbappe slammed ’s performance in an 5-1 defeat to on Sunday, saying the reigning champions “played like beginners.”

PSG went into the match away against second-place Lille knowing a draw would be enough to secure a second title in two seasons.

Injuries to Thiago Silva and Thomas Meunier early on did not help matters, nor did a red card to Juan Bernat to reduce PSG to 10 men before the end of the half.

While it was 1-1 at the break, the bottom fell out in the second half for the champions-elect, as Nicolas Pepe, Jonathan Bamba, Gabriel and Jose Fonte all scored to send PSG to a humiliating defeat and put any coronations as champions until Wednesday at the earliest.

And Mbappe, who assisted on PSG's only goal of the day, held a sobering assessment of the performance after the match, noting that while the club will eventually win Ligue 1, they do not want to get routed like that.

"It went from box-to-box, from one side to the other,” Mbappe told Canal+. “We were mastering the situation at times, but at other times...

“We'll be champion eventually, but when you lose you have to lose with a certain way.

“You do not want to lose personality like that, by three, four, five. That was not normal.”

Mbappe congratulated Lille for the performance but ultimately blamed his team’s “lack of personality” and delivered the harsh assessment that PSG “played like beginners.”

“Lille is a good team so congratulations to them,” Mbappe added. “They have nice fans, a beautiful stadium, but we have to play with more personality, it's one of our faults. I think, we'll have to fix it quickly. It really is nothing else.

“Football is played on a field. Today we played like beginners.

“We must regain focus, there is a game Wednesday, but I think we must stop losing like that "