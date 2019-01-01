‘We need to make Old Trafford a fortress’ – Maguire wants Manchester United to build on Chelsea thrashing

The England centre-back has called on his team-mates to be strong at home this season

Harry Maguire has called for to turn Old Trafford into a ‘fortress’ this season after thrashing Chelsea 4-0 in their first Premier League game of the 2019-20 season .

The international centre-half joined from in a whopping £80 million ($96m) deal – a record-breaking fee for a defender this summer and helped the Red Devils to a clean sheet on his debut.

Marcus Rashford won and converted a penalty as Kurt Zouma lunged in clumsily in the first half, before he and Anthony Martial turned a narrow scoreline into a rout within two second-half minutes, before debutant Daniel James rounded off the scoring.

Maguire was pleased with his new side’s start to the season but implored his team-mates to build on their strong opening at home and make the most of Old Trafford going forward, following a season in which the Red Devils managed just two clean sheets in front of their own fans.

"It is a great start for myself and the team,” Maguire said after the game.

“We rode our luck a bit first half but second we were much more ourselves.

"It is the first game at Old Trafford, so I think there were nerves. We gave the ball away in dangerous areas. We moved it nicely second half and our front three are so dangerous on the break.

"We knew there were only two clean sheets last year here. We need to make it a fortress.”

Speaking on a personal note, Maguire was happy with his own performance but insisted that he had more to give.

"I felt good. I've only had three or four days with the lads. I am going to get fitter and better."

United’s next test is a tough trip to Molineux to face , while have the unenviable task of taking on in the UEFA Super Cup before hosting Leicester City in the Premier League.