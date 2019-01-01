'We need more heart and b******s' - Lukaku calls for Man Utd to be arrogant at Camp Nou

The Belgium international was not happy with the lack of confidence his side showed on the ball and wants an improved performance in Catalonia

striker Romelu Lukaku says the Reds need to play with "more heart and b******s" in the second leg of their quarter-final against .

Lukaku believes United were not confident enough on the ball at Old Trafford as the champions picked up a 1-0 away win on Wednesday night with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side failing to produce a shot on target.

The result gives the Red Devils a mountain to climb at Camp Nou when the two teams meet again on April 16 to decide who will claim a spot in the semi-finals.

But United will take inspiration from their last-16 comeback against when they overturned a 2-0 deficit from the first leg with a 3-1 victory at Parc des Princes.

Lukaku is looking for a big improvement on Wednesday's performance though, and when asked what is needed to get a result in Barcelona, the international said: “Taking our chances and not conceding a goal, and play with more heart and b******s.

"We have to believe and have the desire and more quality. Be better on the ball and then you never know what can happen in football.

“I don’t think we played with the same arrogance and confidence on the ball [early on]. Second half we tried and the first 20 minutes of the second half we were there. It’s something we have to do for the whole 90 minutes over there and not concede a goal and score early.”

Although it is a Luke Shaw own goal that separates the two teams at the halfway point in the tie, Barca were not at their fluent best in Manchester and Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba insists a result is possible in Catalonia

“We saw a team we can beat,” Pogba said. “If you don’t believe that then you just let them go through. We believe we can beat them.

"They are Barcelona but we are Manchester United and we play in the Champions League like they do and we can go through.

“Probably PSG will be in their minds, because they saw what we can do. They will be comfortable on their own pitch but let’s see.”