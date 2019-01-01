'We have to fight like crazy' - Klopp urges Liverpool on after last-gasp Tottenham win

The Reds boss couldn't hide his delight as Liverpool left it late to pile the pressure back on title rivals Manchester City

boss Jurgen Klopp insists his side won’t stop fighting for the Premier League title after their dramatic victory over Tottenham sent them back to the summit.

The Merseysiders were far from their best at Anfield and looked set for just a point when Lucas Moura cancelled out Roberto Firmino’s first-half header.

However, a stoppage-time own goal from Toby Alderweireld following an error by Hugo Lloris secured a dramatic three points for the Reds.

The win moves Liverpool two points clear of at the top of the table, though Pep Guardiola’s side can return to the summit with a victory over Cardiff in their game in hand on Wednesday.

Klopp was fined earlier this season when he ran onto the pitch to celebrate another stoppage-time goal against , but his celebrations were much more muted on this occasion.

Speaking about his reaction, the German told Sky Sports: "I was relatively calm because it was a surprise, that situation. I saw the header and nothing else. I had no clue how the ball went in.

"I was not happy we conceded but I thought we needed it a little bit. In the first half, we had fantastic chances and scored a wonderful goal. In the second half, we looked heavy and couldn't really play. They changed only a little bit. We didn't adapt well.

"After Spurs' goal we started playing again more. We had bigger chances. We compete with the best team in the world [Manchester City] and play against one of the best in the world in - it is a tough task. It is all good.

"We can play better football but in the first half, we had a lot of good moments. In the second not that many but we scored - 2-1, brilliant!”

Liverpool moved onto 79 points with the win, their best tally after 32 games since 1988.

Klopp, though, accepts that even more is needed to overcome Guardiola’s impressive City outfit, who are going for an unprecedented quadruple.

"City last year were champions and are still pretty good. We have to fight like crazy," he added. "The crowd was outstanding. They were really here to push us and at the end it helped.

"It is only positive. I said there are 500 ways to win a football game and today was slightly ugly. Who cares?

"I am really happy we don't have any breaks now. We compete with the best team in the world for one position and that is really hard."