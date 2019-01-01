'We cannot go on like this' - Souness calls for rule change after Liverpool VAR controversy

The VAR officials were once again the centre of attention as Wolves saw a goal controversially chalked off against the Merseysiders

Former captain Graeme Souness has called for the offside rule to be changed after had a goal controversially disallowed via VAR during the first half of their 1-0 defeat against the Reds at Anfield on Sunday.

Pedro Neto thought he had equalised for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on the brink of half time only for the strike to be ruled out following a lengthy VAR check, with team-mate Jonny ruled to be marginally ahead of the last defender in the build-up.

The visitors were already frustrated after Sadio Mane’s opening goal was initially ruled out by referee Anthony Taylor for a handball by Adam Lallana, only for VAR to overrule the decision and award the goal.

It is one of a number of controversial VAR offside decisions over this weekend alone, adding to an ever-growing number of incidents that have occurred since the technology was introduced in the Premier League at the start of the season.

, and Norwich all had efforts disallowed on Saturday because a player’s shoulder or armpit was deemed to be offside. ’s Lys Mousset then saw his strike against on Sunday chalked off as his foot was millimetres ahead of the final defender.

Speaking on Sky Sports during the half-time break, Souness argued that the current offside law is incompatible with the technology now available to the officials. As a result he feels the game is being ruined as a spectacle for both match-going supporters and fans watching on TV.

"I just don't get it,” said the 66-year-old. "We're in the entertainment business. What we're doing is denying the people the enjoyment of goals.

"What we should do is say that if any part of an attacker is in an onside position they can't be given offside.

"We cannot go on like this. There's too much frustration going on.”

The incident proved crucial to the outcome of the game as Liverpool held on for a narrow victory to restore their 13-point lead at the top of the table going into the new year, with a first league title for 30 years looking increasingly like an inevitability.