'We are not playing Monopoly here' - Hoeness says Bayern won't exceed Hernandez's €80m transfer fee

The Bundesliga champions do not plan to go past the amount they paid for Lucas Hernandez this summer, though more additions are planned

will not exceed the €80 million (£70m/$90m) mark again in a single transfer fee this summer, according to club president Uli Hoeness.

The champions secured their seventh straight title on Saturday with a 5-1 victory over at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern can still secure a domestic double with win over in the DFB-Pokal final next week, but this season has been seen as a transition year for the club.

Disappointment in the due to a last-16 exit to along with the departure of some prominent stars have left the champions looking for reinforcements.

Already Bayern have made a splash in the transfer market, spending big to secure and international full-back Lucas Hernandez for €80m.

They’ve also brought in Hernandez’s international team-mate Benjamin Pavard from for €35m, as well as Jann-Fiete Arp from Hamburg for an additional €3m.

And that €80m mark, a club record fee, is not something Hoeness thinks Bayern will be crossing again this summer.

"We are not playing Monopoly here, but a football club," the 67-year-old told reporters after the victory over Eintracht.

"We have reached a limit of 80 million and I do not think it will be exceeded on further transfers."

However, while Bayern do not plan to exceed that mark again this summer, it does not mean the club are done in the summer window.

Veterans Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are confirmed to be departing, each scoring in their final Bundesliga game with the club, while James Rodriguez could be on his way out with his loan expiring, meaning more additions could be on the way.

And Hoeness indicated the club is likely to have a large shakeup, with plans starting right away.

Article continues below

"There will be a major change, which will be further promoted,"Hoeness added.

"We have already brought two or three players and will certainly not stop changing the team, and we will be back in action after the match.

“If Hasan [Salihamidzic] and Karl-Heinz [Rummenigge] have good suggestions, we will not oppose it in the supervisory board."