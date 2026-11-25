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Watford have appointed former Romania boss Edward Iordanescu as their new head coach, just days after sacking Alessio Dionisi following a 4-0 defeat at Sheffield United. The 48-year-old becomes the 25th manager since the Pozzo family took over in 2012, and inherits a side sitting just three points above the Championship relegation zone after a dismal start.

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Iordanescu 'very confident'

Iordanescu replaces Dionisi, who was dismissed on Sunday after only five months in charge following seven defeats in Watford's last 10 league games, culminating in Saturday's 4-0 loss at Sheffield United. "I am very proud and happy to be at this football club," the new head coach told the club's official website.

He added: "I can see the team is in a difficult moment but I have already watched many of the games over the last few days and I'm very confident about the future."

Sixth new boss in 18 months

The Romanian is Watford's 25th manager since the Pozzo family took over in 2012, and their sixth new boss in less than 18 months, according to BBC Sport. He will be joined by backroom staff Alexandru Radu, Grzegorz Mokry and Michele Iannucci.

Iordanescu was set to watch Wednesday's Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers from the stands, with former Watford defender Adrian Mariappa overseeing the game alongside Paul Furlong and Lloyd Doyley. Heading into that match, the Hornets had won only four of their 16 games and taken just one point from a possible 24 on the road.

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Trophy-winning CV

The Watford job is Iordanescu's first since he left Legia Warsaw in October 2025, having won the Polish Super Cup during his spell in Poland. He previously guided CFR Cluj to the Romanian title and two domestic cups, and also managed CSKA Sofia and Steaua Bucharest.

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He spent two and a half years in charge of Romania, leading them to the last 16 of Euro 2024, where they were beaten 3-0 by the Netherlands. He is the son of Anghel Iordanescu, who took Romania to the quarter-finals of the 1994 World Cup.

Stability the target at Watford

Iordanescu's first task will be to steer Watford away from danger, starting at Derby on Saturday.

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He will also hope to bring stability to a club who had already appointed 12 permanent head coaches since the end of the 2020-21 season prior to his arrival.