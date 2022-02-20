Watch: Western United star Garuccio scores stunning scorpion kick in A-League win over Sydney Wanderers
James Westwood
Getty
Ben Garuccio scored a stunning scorpion kick in a 3-2 over the Western Sydney Wanderers as Western United extended their lead at the top of the A-League.
Garuccio scored twice in the contest, with his outrageous second in the 68th minute ultimately proving to be the winner. The Australian left-back improvised cleverly to turn home a teasing cross at the near post, sparking wild scenes of celebration in the home crowd.