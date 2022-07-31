Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly were both on target for the hosts in a memorable win

England were crowned Euro champions for the first time on Sunday as Chloe Kelly sealed a 2-1 win over Germany late into extra-time during the final at Wembley. The nation had never before lifted the title at senior level, in the men's or women's game, but they prevailed in front of a huge capacity crowd to cap a memorable summer for Sarina Wiegman's charges.

The Lionesses won all six of their matches at the tournament to run out worthy champions on home soil.

England crowned champions

Wiegman's team had advanced from Group A with three wins and nine points and subsequently dispatched Spain and Sweden in the knockout stages to reach the final.

Germany in turn had also progressed through the competition with a perfect record of five wins, setting up an enthralling fixture at Wembley.

It was England who drew first blood, scoring via Ella Toone just after the hour.

But just when they thought the title was closing, Lina Magull struck to equalise with just 11 minutes left to play to send the game to extra-time, where Kelly proved the difference as she turned home from short range to finally seal victory.