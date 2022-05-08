Watch: Sam Kerr scores two stunning volleys against Man Utd as Chelsea win WSL title

Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys against Manchester United to help Chelsea to the WSL title on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign.

Kerr netted her 19th and 20th goals of the season in Sunday's WSL decider, becoming the first player in the history of the competition to reach the 20-goal mark in successive campaigns.

The Australian forward's first of the afternoon was a lovely strike from just inside the box, but her second was even better as she chested the ball down some 25 yards out before lobbing the United goalkeeper.

Watch: Kerr's stunning double vs United

What a GOAL Sam Kerr!! 🤩☄️



Chelsea are level again! | #BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/ux8V0oHQhh — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 8, 2022

"WHAT HAVE YOU DONE SAM KERR?!" 😱



This goal to put Chelsea 4-2 up and one step closer to securing a third consecutive #BarclaysFAWSL title 🤩🔵pic.twitter.com/bxarovew8H — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 8, 2022

Further reading