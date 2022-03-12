Watch: Ronaldo hits stunning hat-trick for Man Utd to down Tottenham

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo returned to form in scintillating fashion on Saturday as he netted all three of his side's goals to take down Tottenham.

The Portugal captain opened the scoring with a fine effort from range, and added another in the first half after Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot.

Then, just when Spurs thought they might return from Old Trafford with a point, Ronaldo's trademark towering header brought up his hat-trick to seal a 3-2 win for the hosts.

