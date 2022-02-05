Watch: Ronaldo & Elanga penalty misses as Man Utd dumped out of FA Cup by Middlesbrough
Stephen Darwin
Getty Images
Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup on penalties at the third-round stage, with Anthony Elanga missing the crucial spot-kick that sent Middlesbrough through.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who was the fourth United player to step up in the shoot-out after the game had finished in a 1-1 draw, buried his attempt, although not before he had already missed from the spot during normal time.
Indeed, Ralf Rangnick's side squandered numerous opportunities to win the game over the course of the 120 minutes, ultimately paying the price as their Championship opponents held their nerve in the shoot-out to advance.
Editors' Picks
- Misfiring Man Utd only have themselves to blame after stunning FA Cup exit against Middlesbrough
- Xavi's De Jong dilemma: Why Barcelona could sell €75m signing this summer
- AC Milan fans may hate Hakan Calhanoglu but Pioli rates Inter's dead-ball specialist
- Guimaraes, Wood and more - Will Newcastle's £90m spending spree secure Premier League survival?