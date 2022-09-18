WATCH: Mourinho sent off for storming pitch in penalty protest, now banned for Inter reunion

- Portuguese boss took appeals too far
- Sent to the stands as a result
- Will now miss a trip to San Siro
WHAT HAPPENED? That suspension from the touchline will deny the Portuguese tactician an opportunity to take in another emotional reunion with Inter at San Siro on October 1. He was sent to the stands on Sunday for taking his complaints too far when Roma were denied a spot-kick during the second-half of a Serie A encounter at Stadio Olimpico.
Jose Mourinho has been SENT OFF at the Stadio Olimpico 🟥— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2022
The Roma boss is given his marching orders after protesting against the referee's decision not to award his side a penalty. pic.twitter.com/lliYiR62t4
Jose Mourinho is shown a straight red card. 🟥 pic.twitter.com/Sxm3tj9xGM— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 18, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho is no stranger to causing controversy, with plenty of headlines generated by his touchline antics during a distinguished coaching career that has seen him spend time at Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham.
WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? Roma spurned an opportunity to close the gap on the Serie A leaders when taking on Atalanta, with a frustrating evening for all concerned getting the better of their boss.