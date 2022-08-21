WATCH: Messi and Mbappe combine to fire PSG into lead just eight seconds into Lille clash

It took just eight seconds for Kylian Mbappe to fire Paris Saint-Germain into the lead against Lille in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday

PSG scored straight from kick-off at Lille

Lionel Messi sent a ball over the top to Mbappe

The France striker applied a fine finish just seconds into the game

WHAT HAPPENED? It was a lightning start to the match at Lille for the reigning French champions. Neymar got the move going when he passed back to Lionel Messi from the halfway line. The Argentina icon then sent the ball flying over the top of the Lille team and into the path of Mbappe, who had already started his charge forward. Mbappe slipped in behind the home defence and knocked it past the goalkeeper with his first touch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal sums up PSG's fantastic on-field start to life under new coach Christophe Galtier. After beating Nantes 4-0 in the Trophee des Champions, PSG scored 10 goals in two Ligue 1 matches heading into Sunday's encounter and took an immediate advantage against Lille to strike fear into their opponents. A win against Paulo Fonseca's team will make it three straight wins in the French top-flight and put them back in first place. However, off-field issues loom.