WATCH: Mendy howler costs Chelsea as USMNT star Aaronson accepts gift to fire Leeds in front

Ewan Gennery|
Aaronson leeds 2022-23Getty Images
Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy was caught napping and punished by a persistent Aaronson who gave Leeds the lead

  • Mendy failed to clear his lines
  • Aaronson scored with a no look finish
  • Chelsea trying to maintain unbeaten start

WHAT HAPPENED? Mendy received a back pass from teammate Thiago Silva which he controlled before trying to turn past the on rushing Aaronson. The USMNT start nicked the ball of the 'keepers toe before tapping in with a lovely no look finish.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are trying to maintain an unbeaten record in the Premier League, winning and drawing their opening two fixtures, however their task got even harder as Rodrigo nodded home for Leeds just four minutes after the opener.

