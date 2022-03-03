Watch: Man Utd flop Bebe scores stunning 30-yard free-kick for Rayo Vallecano in Copa del Rey semis

Manchester United flop Bebe scored a stunning 30-yard free-kick for Rayo Vallecano in their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg with Real Betis.

Bebe has played for 10 different clubs over the course of his career, including United, where he ultimately failed to break into the first-team squad between 2010 and 2014.

The Portuguese forward has been on Rayo's books since 2018, and had appeared in 26 games for the club this season without scoring, only to break that streak in spectacular fashion at Benito Villamarín Stadium.

Watch: Bebe's set-piece magic

Rayo lost the first leg of the Copa del Rey tie 2-1 at home, but levelled the scoreline on aggregate in the 80th minute of the second as Bebe drove an unstoppable free-kick into the top-right hand corner from long range.

Article continues below

Borja Iglesias broke the visitors' hearts with a stoppage-time equaliser to send Betis through to the final, but Bebe's strike will no doubt still live long in the memory of supporters and stand as a goal of the season contender.

UNBELIEVABLE free kick from Bebé! 😱😱



Rayo Vallecano were minutes away from losing this Copa del Rey semi-final, but now they're level on aggregate with Betis 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LtvDvgp7S1 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 3, 2022

BEBÉ 😱



What a free kick! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CHSEaeKQkG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 3, 2022

Further reading