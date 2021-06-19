Watch: Lionel Messi’s sublime assist against Uruguay

Leo Messi once again made the difference as he provided the assist for Argentina’s winning goal…

Argentina eked out a 1-0 win over Uruguay in Copa America’s Group B clash at the Estadio Nacional De Brasilia. A Guido Rodriguez header in the 13th minute was all that separated the two sides, with Lionel Messi providing the crucial assist.

A limp first-half display from Oscar Tabarez’s side was met by improvements in the second period, but Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez were isolated figures as the midfield failed to turn defence into attack with incision.

Argentina sat deeper and deeper as the match wore on looking to hold onto their lead, while hitting on the counter-attack through an ever-involved Messi.

The Argentina skipper sent in a cross, after beating his man, towards the back post where Rodriguez got the better of Rodrigo Bentancur to guide the ball home.

🪄 Another magical Messi assist. Another great result for @Argentina ☑️



🇦🇷 Lionel Scaloni's side are now 15 games unbeaten 💪@CopaAmerica | @TeamMessipic.twitter.com/SKHl4KUpHM — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 19, 2021

It certainly wasn’t a vintage performance from the Albiceleste, but the three points is enough to take them level with Chile at the top of the group.

Luis Scaloni’s team have also ended ended their run of three consecutive draws with a win over Uruguay, who were playing their first game in the competition. Argentina now have 90 wins over Uruguay in 195 official meetings between the two countries, as compared to 59 of Uruguay.

Article continues below

Argentina-Uruguay is the oldest rivalry in South America, with 194 official meetings between the two countries. The Albiceleste lead the way with 89 victories, to Uruguay’s 59.

Argentina will be up against Paraguay on Tuesday morning at 5.30 am IST.