WATCH: Innovation Champions - Barcelona and Liverpool inspired by each other's attacking styles

The Spanish champions are primed to host the Reds at Camp Nou in a semi-final that has all the makings of a UEFA Champions League classic

After seeing off to make it to the UEFA semi-finals for the first time since 2015, face another North West powerhouse in , who are intent on avenging the heartache they suffered in the 2018 final.

Both sides are renowned for their attacking prowess, but this season Barca and the Reds seem to have taken inspiration from each other's offensive style.

Barcelona have produced 16 counter-attacks this season - seven more than Liverpool - while Jurgen Klopp's side are taking more time to get their shots away.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are taking 2.7-2.9 touches in the penalty area; on the flip side, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho average 0.9-1.9 touches.

