The Dutch giants have been a breath of fresh air in the UEFA Champions League and are close to reaching their first UCL final for almost 25 years

After securing a priceless victory at the Hotspur Stadium last week, are on the cusp of reaching their first UEFA final for almost 25 years.

Erik Ten Hag's men have completely shaken up Europe's premier club competition and are certainly the favourites to progress to the Madrid showpiece following their 1-0 win last week, but they will have to be wary of the returning Heung-Min Son, whose influence helped Mauricio Pochettino's side see off in rather remarkable circumstances.

Ajax will no doubt be buoyed by how sturdy their defence has been during their UCL adventure; they have the best passes-per-defensive-action rate in the competition (8.6).

In attack, Hakim Ziyech's creative juices have been flowing; the Moroccan playmaker is second only to 's Lionel Messi for involvements in sequences worth Expected Goals (9.9).

Ziyech is far from the only dangerman, though - Spurs' Son has been involved in five UCL goals this season; a personal best.

