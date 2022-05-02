Watch: Garnacho follows up Man Utd senior debut with stunning chipped goal in U23s clash with Liverpool

Alejandro Garnacho continues to show why he is held in such high regard by Manchester United, with the 17-year-old following up a senior debut for the Red Devils with an impressive chipped goal for the club’s U23 side in a meeting with Liverpool.

The talented teenager, who has already broken into the full Argentina squad, made his Premier League bow off the bench in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford – as he came on to partner Cristiano Ronaldo in attack during the close stages of that game.

His intention is to see many more minutes over the coming years, as Erik ten Hag prepares to inherit first-team reins from Ralf Rangnick, but for now his focus is locked on catching the eye at youth level – with a prominent role played for United’s U18 side this season in their run to the FA Youth Cup final.

Watch Garnacho score cheeky chip against Liverpool

Having stepped back down from the senior fold for now, Garnacho was among the goals on Sunday during a clash with Liverpool.

Alejandro Garnacho's goal against Liverpool U23s pic.twitter.com/wC1qLy7LLl — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) May 1, 2022

He figured against the Reds as part of a side that also included Alvaro Fernandez and Hannibal Mejbri, with United continuing to see highly-rated talent drop off a fabled conveyor belt.

Garnacho’s strike against Liverpool further highlighted why he is held in such high regard, as he raced through on goal to finish with aplomb.

The Red Devils would go on to lose the game 3-1, but that is all part of a steep learning curve for a Madrid-born youngster that is now rubbing shoulders with Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with club and country.

What has Garnacho said about his Man Utd breakthrough?

Garnacho is understandably delighted at enjoying a breakthrough campaign in 2021-22 and has posted on social media: “Incredible moment making my debut at 17 years old for Manchester United in the Premier League at the Theatre of Dreams.

Article continues below

“I can’t put into words what I’m feeling right now, I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was 4 years old.

“I would like to thank everyone at the club for giving me this opportunity, my family for always being there for me, my friends and all the fans for their constant support. The hard work continues in order to have more nights like these. And remember guys, Dreams really do come true.”

Further reading