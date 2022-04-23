Christian Eriksen was embraced by his former Tottenham team-mates before taking the field for Brentford against his longtime club.

Eriksen was in Brentford's starting XI as he faced off with Spurs for the first time since his collapse at the Euros last summer.

And, as the teams took the field, Eriksen received big hugs from old team-mates Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier.

Watch: Eriksen embraced by former team-mates

Hugs all round for Christian Eriksen as he's reunited with his former teammates ahead of Brentford v Spurs! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bhGo6QU0Be — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 23, 2022

