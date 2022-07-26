The hosts inched closer to a long-awaited trophy, with their third goal proving the highlight of a nearly-perfect perforamnce

Beth Mead's opening goal for England sent Bramall Lane into a frenzy as the Lionesses seized a first-half lead against Sweden in their Euro 2022 semi-final clash.

Mead scored in the 34th minute of Tuesday's match as she netted her sixth goal of the tournament, giving her the joint-most goals in a single Euros.

The goal came via an assist from Lucy Bronze, who scored England's second goal to double the host nation's lead.

Watch: Mead's goal against Sweden

BETH MEAD PUTS ENGLAND AHEAD IN THE SEMIFINAL! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/weE5V4vccA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 26, 2022

Watch: Bronze's goal against Sweden