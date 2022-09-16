WATCH: Ex-Man City keeper Hart mocks his own career after hitting reporter with miskick during Celtic warm-up

Joe Hart has apologised for hitting a reporter with a stray ball, with the ex-England keeper joking: “’That’s why my career’s gone where it’s gone.”

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester City shot-stopper, who is now on the books of Scottish giants Celtic, was in Champions League action on Wednesday against Shakhtar Donetsk. While warming up for that contest, which took place in Warsaw, Hart sent a wild slice into the back of Ingrid Halstensen – who works for Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

WATCH HART HIT REPORTER WITH MISKICK:

WHAT THEY SAID: Hart was in apologetic mood afterwards and told Halstensen when poking fun at the direction in which his career has headed: “I was begging to say sorry but you didn't turn around, apologies. My goalie coach was probably five yards [away]. That's why my career's gone where it's gone.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hart was unable to help Celtic to three points from the game in question, as the Scottish champions were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in a contest that they dominated for long periods.

WHAT NEXT FOR HART: The 35-year-old has been with Celtic since 2021, with a three-year contract signed at Parkhead after heading north from a forgettable stint at Tottenham.