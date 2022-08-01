Watch: England Euros hero Kelly runs from live interview to join in rendition of 'Sweet Caroline'

England star Chloe Kelly was caught up in the excitement of celebrating Sunday's Women's Euro 2022 success so much that she cut an interview short. The match-winner could not resist singing 'Sweet Caroline' along with her team-mates at Wembley as they cheered in front of supporters.
Kelly, who scored the decisive goal in extra-time as the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1, was being interviewed by BBC Sport when she heard the Neil Diamond hit ring out in the national stadium.
She then started singing along into the microphone before running off to join her co-stars.
Watch Chloe Kelly end interview to sing Sweet Caroline
Chloe Kelly is every England fan right now 😂😂😂😂— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 31, 2022
Kelly gets Brandi Chastain's approval for celebration
After poking in the winning goal against Germany, Kelly celebrated by taking her shirt off before waving it around as she cheered with her team-mates.
The celebration was reminiscent of former United States women's star Brandi Chastain's after her decisive penalty in the 1999 World Cup final against Chile.
I see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers!— Brandi Chastain (@brandichastain) July 31, 2022
The legendary former player acknowledged the similarity on social media as she congratulated Kelly on the goal.
"I see you," she wrote on Twitter. "Well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers!"