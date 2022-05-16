Watch: Dybala in tears as Argentine forward says goodbye to Juventus supporters
Paulo Dybala broke down in tears as he said goodbye to Juventus after his final game in Turin.
The forward played 78 minutes in Juventus' 2-2 draw with Lazio in what will be his final game at the Allianz Stadium, having announced on Monday that he will leave Juve at the end of the season.
Alongside Giorgio Chiellini, Dybala was honoured after the match, and the 28-year-old forward couldn't hold back his own emotions as he was celebrated by supporters.
Watch: Dybala in tears during farewell
Dybala's Juve career
Dybala will leave Juve this summer, having played 291 games while scoring 115 goals.
He won five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia trophies during his time at Juventus while featuring for the team that made it to the 2016-17 Champions League final.
Dybala was named to the Serie A Team of the Year four times, having grown into a star since making the move from Palermo in 2015.
Juventus will finish their season on Saturday as Dybala and co. will visit Fiorentina.