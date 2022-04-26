Watch: De Bruyne scores fastest-ever Champions League semi-final goal as Man City get off to perfect start against Real Madrid

Ryan Tolmich
Getty

The midfielder stunned the opposition with a goal inside two minutes

Kevin De Bruyne broke a Champions League record on Tuesday as the Belgian star scored the fastest semi-final goal in the competition's history.

The Manchester City star gave his side the lead just 93 seconds into the match, sending the Etihad into a frenzy as the host seized an early advantage.

That advantage was doubled by Gabriel Jesus just moments later as Real Madrid conceded two goals in the first 11 minutes of a Champions League game for the first time in the history of the competition.

Watch: De Bruyne's record-breaking goal

