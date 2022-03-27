Watch: Davies in tears as he celebrates Canada's 2022 World Cup qualification

Canada made Alphonso Davies' dream come true on Sunday when they confirmed their qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

A 4-0 win against Jamaica ensured the North American nation will compete at the tournament finals for the first time in 36 years.

Davies was not in on the action in Toronto because he is working his way back to fitness following a heart problem, but he was in tears as he celebrated his country's achievement.

What happened?

Davies streamed his reaction to Canada's win live on Twitch and burst into tears.

"I'm going to the World Cup. We're going to the World Cup, man! I cannot believe it," he said.

"I'm tearing up. My dream has come true."

When will Davies play again?

Davies has been out of action since January, having been diagnosed with mild myocarditis.

The 21-year-old is working out once again and Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann suggested recently that he could be fit to face Villarreal in the Champions League quarter-finals in April.

"He probably will be back in about three to four weeks, at least that is still our goal," he said.

"So he will be playing that Champions League game hopefully against Villarreal if everything works as usual."

