Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League final in Southeast Asia?
The 2018-19 season of the UEFA Champions League is all set to culminate with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur gearing up for a high-voltage final.
The all English clash, set to unfold on June 2, will be LIVE streamed in select countries and Goal tells you how to watch it for free from this region.
Fixtures
|Team
|Team
|Leg 2
|Time
|Liverpool
|v
|Tottenham
|June 2
|2:00 am (TH/KH/LA) and 3.00 am (PH)
Watching the UEFA Champions League final in South East Asia
DAZN, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be LIVE streaming the final to its users in select countries.
Watch the final on DAZN's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages - in Laos, Cambodia, Philippines and Thailand. Goal will also embed one of the streams on its site for viewers from the above mentioned countries.
Here's how you can watch the match in SouthEast Asia:
Liverpool vs Tottenham
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
|Cambodia
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
|Laos
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
|Philippines
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
Liverpool's clash against Tottenham is the first all English Champions League final since 2008 when Chelsea took on Manchester United. Sparks are set to fly as two familiar teams take on each other for the biggest prize in European club football.
Despite Liverpool beating Tottenham twice in the league during this season, it won't be east for Jurgen Klopp's men in Madrid. Tottenham are a dangerous side and they have proved it with a stunning run to the Champions League final where they beat the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and an irrepressible Ajax side in the semifinals.
Liverpool themselves have been impressive. Bayern Munich was vanquished at the pre-quarterfinal stage while Barcelona were stunned in a epic semifinal clash where Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.
Besides, the Reds will be looking to make up for their final loss last year to Real Madrid. But a tough opponent in Spurs are no pushovers.