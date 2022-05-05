Watch: Benzema appears to offer Real Madrid's decisive Champions League semi-final penalty to Rodrygo

Match footage has shown Karim Benzema appearing to offer Real Madrid's decisive Champions League semi-final second leg penalty to Rodrygo at Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid reached their 16th European Cup final after a thrilling clash with City on Wednesday night that saw them battle back from a 5-3 aggregate deficit.

Riyad Mahrez struck in the 73rd minute to put the visitors on the brink, but Rodrygo netted an equaliser in the 90th minute before heading the Blancos into the lead on the night moments later to force extra time.

Watch: Benzema offers Rodrygo decisive penalty

Benzema then had the final say on proceedings as he won and scored a penalty in the first half of extra time, with City unable to find a way back into the tie thereafter.

The Frenchman dispatched his penalty in a cool fashion, just as he had done in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, but he did also miss from 12 yards twice in a recent La Liga clash with Osasuna.

Rodrygo was on a hat-trick against City at the Bernabeu, and a video has shown that Benzema was seemingly happy to pass spot-kick duties on to his team-mate initially.

Article continues below

Spanish outlet El Golazo de Gol has reported that the striker said "Quieres?" to Rodrygo after winning the penalty, which translates to "you want?" in English, but the Brazilian declined the offer.

Check out the incident below.

What we saw live yesterday confirmed by GOL's cameras today, where we see Benzema asking Rodrygo if he wanted to take the penalty so that he could complete his hattrick. Rodrygo told him to take it.



What a captain @Benzema 💯pic.twitter.com/Ci5UjO9GRI — Gina 🥇 (@Serginaoo) May 5, 2022

Further reading