Watch: Bend it like Beckham! Romeo scores free-kick for Inter Miami II to make dad David proud

There is clearly something in the family genes, with a Manchester United legend passing on prowess over set-pieces

David Beckham established a reputation in his playing days as the finest free-kick taker on the planet, with son Romeo now following in his illustrious footsteps after bending home an effort of his own for Inter Miami II that has his father bursting with pride.

A Manchester United legend and former galactico at Real Madrid is looking for his 19-year-old son to emulate his exploits by becoming a professional star in his own right, with tentative steps down that path currently being taken at reserve level in Florida.

Beckham Jr has been catching the eye over recent weeks and further enhanced his blossoming reputation by dipping in a free-kick during his latest outing against Orlando City B in MLS Next Pro – the third tier of the United States’ soccer system.

Watch: Romeo Beckham scores impressive free-kick

Simply beautiful 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GIk9DBdNtg — Inter Miami CF II (@Intermiamicfii) July 11, 2022

19-year-old Romeo Beckham scored his first goal of the season for Inter Miami II on a beautiful free kick 👀 pic.twitter.com/KIWsy2JBUv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 11, 2022

Orlando City B took a 13th-minute lead against Inter Miami II, but a late rally from the visitors saw them net three times in the final 20 minutes.

Beckham provided an assist for Shanyder Borgelin to give Miami a 2-1 lead, before going on to register their third himself.

What did David Beckham have to say?

The former England international was, in his role as co-owner of Inter Miami, an interested observer as Romeo helped to inspire a comeback win over Florida-based rivals.

He was understandably impressed by the effort on show and is delighted to see his ability over a dead-ball situation rubbing off on his offspring.

David Beckham posted on social media: “Well done mate so proud. First goal in a MIAMI shirt.”

Romeo replied by saying: “Love you dad, that was for you.”

Is Romeo Beckham destined to become a star?

The teenager was always going to struggle to reach the level enjoyed by his famous father, but he has been impressing with Inter Miami’s second team this year.

Across 14 appearances in 2022, he has now recorded one goal and seven assists.

Three of those came in one game back in April, as he made more headlines and earned further comparisons to his dad, but it remains to be seen whether he will make a step up onto a first-team stage and leave a lasting impression there.

