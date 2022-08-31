WATCH: Anfield explodes as Fabio Carvalho nets 98th-minute Liverpool winner against Newcastle

Fabio Carvalho sent Anfield ballistic with a scarcely-believable 98th-minute winner for Liverpool against Newcastle on Wednesday night.

Liverpool were drawing deep into second-half stoppage time

Carvalho was the hero with a volley

The Reds march on to face Everton

WHAT HAPPENED? Carvalho was in the right place at the right time to earn the Reds three points at Anfield. Latching onto Mohamed Salah's back-post header from a corner, the former Fulham man powered a volley into the roof of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal earned Liverpool their second Premier League victory of the season. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping the dramatic winner galvanises the group following a shaky start to the campaign, with Everton next on the agenda this Saturday.