Warriors must be wary of Hougang hotshot, Faris Ramli

Don't bet against Faris Ramli netting against Warriors tomorrow

There no question that in their next game against , will need to be wary of Hougang's hotshot Faris Ramli.

Faris is in the form of his life and has already netted ten goals this campaign as he leads the Cheetah's march towards the title. This may be his best season yet as he looks to be at the peak of his powers. And to think all of this would not have been possible if his supposed move to Malaysia didn't break down early this year.

The 26-year-old has been ruthless in front of goal and his goals have now put Hougang in a situation where they could potentially win the league title for the first time in their history. Moreover, Faris' supporting cast which includes captain Zulfahmi Arifin, have all played a part in his devastating form this season as they continue to assist him by delivering quality service.

On the other hand, the mission for Warriors will be simple and that is to stop the forward; which is easier said than done. This Hougang team are no longer cellar dwellers and with Faris leading the line - Warriors are in for a tough time. Fans watching the game will most definitely not bet against Faris scoring and they definitely have good reason to do so.